Middle-Aged Gunman Carjacks Pickup Driver

An armed man snatched a motorist's pickup truck during a carjacking in the Encanto, San Diego Police said on Friday.

The suspect ran up to a silver pickup truck moving slowly in the 6100 block of Akins Avenue a little after 11:10 p.m. Thursday and pointed a gun at driver, ordering him to get out, said Officer Robert Heims.

"The victim got out of the truck. and the suspect took the truck and drove away westbound in the 6000 block of Akins Avenue," Heims said.

The silver four-door 2014 GMC pickup truck had California license plate number 60700Y in the rear and dealer plate number AN96G76 on the front, according to Helms.

The gunman was a 40- to 50-year-old Latino man wearing a black beanie and a black sweater, officials said. Anyone with information about the carjacking is being urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.