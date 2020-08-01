Meet the Dogs and Cats of NBC 7

You know our reporters and anchors from your television screen, but behind many great on-air folks working from home is a dog silently wagging its tail or a cat stretching behind the camera lens.

This year's Clear the Shelters event is a month-long affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, NBC and Telemundo stations across the country held the adoption drive on an August Saturday and droves of animal lovers would show up to their nearest shelter to welcome a pet into their lives

That won't be happening this year out of health and safety concerns. However, the ambition for this year's event remains the same -- to get as many animals into loving homes and raise funds to help animal shelters nationwide.

In honor of this year's Clear the Shelters event, we're introducing you to some cute critters that call some NBC 7 employees their family.