Massive fire tears through Point Loma home, cause under investigation

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a massive fire that tore through a home in Point Loma early Tuesday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Raines.

Both San Diego fire and San Diego police were alerted to the fire at about 5:30 a.m. by a call reporting a burglary and a fire at the home on Liggett Drive just north of Point Loma Park.

When crews arrived, the home was already overtaken by flames, Raines said. Firefighters immediately began tackling the blaze, which had started spreading to a large pine tree in front of the home.

SDFD crews were able to keep the fire at bay, preventing it from spreading to other properties. The home, though, was likely destroyed, Raines said. The estimated cost of damage was still being determined.

No one was believed to be inside at the time and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, Raines said.

SDFD remained on scene throughout the morning to temper some remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. SDFD arson investigators were called in to determine the cause, Raines said.