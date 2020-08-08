donation

Mask Business Sets Up ‘Virtual Tip Jar' to Benefit Restaurant Workers

The business donates a portion of each sale to the charity of the buyer's choice

Tip Jar Masks, a startup that sells cloth face masks, is helping restaurant staff that has been adversely affected during required pandemic restrictions.

When someone purchases a mask, $3 is donated to the charity of their choosing via a virtual “tip jar.” That charity then helps furloughed waiters and bar staff, according to the company’s press release.

The charities receiving the donations are located around the county, including the Golden Rule Charity in San Diego.

Masks start at less than $13 and are available in more than 20 designs for every personality.

