As the results trickle in for the 2024 California Primary Election, data released by the San Diego Registrar of Voters allows for a closer look into how different regions of the county voted on ballot measures and in local and national races.

City of San Diego voters were asked to narrow down the field of candidates for mayor and city council this election cycle. The top two vote-getters will head to the November General Election, except in one case where a majority vote could end the race. Here's how San Diego voted on key issues this election cycle.

Mayor Todd Gloria overwhelmingly took the lead in the race to keep his seat. He is likely to be challenged by police officer Larry Turner in the general election. The map below shows who San Diegans favored, by precinct.

In the city attorney's race, the only two candidates on the ballot this primary will face off again in the November General Election either way, but the map below gives insight into how San Diegans voted.

Here's how San Diegans in District 4 voted for their next city council member. Henry Forester III was leading with a large margin over his challengers. He can avoid a runoff election if he maintains more than 50% of the vote.

Voters were asked to decide on a charter amendment that would authorize the city auditor and an audit committee to use outside legal council instead of the elected city attorney. The measure appears to have passed with more than 66% of respondents voting "yes." Here's the breakdown by precinct.

How many voters participated in this election county-wide?

More than 1.9 million ballots were mailed out to registered voters and the Registrar of Voters, which tracks election result data for San Diego County, estimates about 700,000 ballots were cast before the polls closed on March 5, 2024. That would be around 36% voter turnout when all the results are tallied, which could make participation for the 2024 Primary the second-highest for San Diego.

There are more than 800,000 registered Democrats in San Diego County and more than 528,800 registered Republicans. The breakdown of voter turnout by party is not yet clear.