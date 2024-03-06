MAP: Here's how every San Diego County precinct voted for U.S. Senate

San Diego County voters were asked this Primary Election to choose, alongside their fellow Californians, a new U.S. Senator to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Several candidates were on the ballot in two separate U.S. Senate races, one that would choose who would fill Feinstein's seat in the short-term starting in Nov. 2024, and a second race that would choose who would become California's next senator to serve a six-year term after being sworn in on Jan. 2025.

NBC News projects, in a crowded field of more than two dozen candidates, Californians voted for Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican former MLB player Steve Garvey to face off for the full-term seat. Take a look at the statewide results below:

How did San Diegans vote for U.S. Senator?

Out of California's 58 counties, 23 were majority blue-leaning while 35 were majority red-leaning. San Diego County falls in the latter category. See a breakdown of how each county voted in the map below.

In early results, Garvey received nearly 38%, or 152,491 votes. Schiff received 31% or 124,814 votes. Democrats Katie Porter and Barbara Lee received 13% and 6.5% of the vote, respectively.

San Diego County has 539 voting precincts that tell the story of how different regions of the county voted for U.S. Senate in the full term. Take a look at the map below to see how each neighborhood voted:

How did San Diego vote for U.S. Senate in the short-term race?

Far fewer candidates competed for the short-term senate seat, which will be decided in the November 2024 General Election and fill the seat for only a few short months before the newly elected full-term senator is sworn in on Jan. 3, 2025.

The short-term senator will fill the seat currently filled by Laphonza Butler, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom following Feinstein's death. Garvey and Schiff will face-off in November for this seat, too.

Here's how San Diego County voted with fewer candidates in the race:

What happens next?

Garvey's advancement to a run-off election in November is a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold. He enters the fall campaign a long shot to fill the seat.

The matchup also means that California won’t have a woman in the Senate for the first time in more than three decades.

California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election. That means Republicans are sometimes shut out of high profile statewide races given the grip Democrats hold on the state. The GOP has failed to advance a candidate to the general election in two of California’s last three U.S. Senate races.

Still, Democrats are expected to easily hold the Senate seat in November, a relief for the party as it seeks to defend a narrow majority. A Republican hasn’t won a Senate race in California since 1988.

But the campaign nonetheless represents a new era in California politics, which was long dominated by Feinstein and a handful of other veteran politicians.

Associated Press writer Sophie Austin in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.