Chula Vista voters had three key races on their ballots for the 2024 California Primary Election and data from the Registrar of Voters office gives insight into how each neighborhood voted.

Use the maps below to zoom into specific precincts and learn how they voted in key races:

After going without a city attorney for more than a year, Chula Vista will finally have a replacement after the California Primary Election on March 5, 2024.

Bart Miesfeld and Marco Verdugo face off this election cycle to determine who will represent Chula Vista in legal matters. The candidate will take over the seat left vacant when Simon Silva won the race despite dying from cancer a few weeks before Election Day.

Verdugo held a commanding lead since election results first dropped. Here's how respondents in Chula Vista voted:



Michael Inzunza, the frontrunner in the race, held a strong lead in every precinct in Chula Vista District 3. Below, the map breaks down how much of a lead he held over his opponents at the last data dump. Hover over each precinct for a detailed breakdown. The top two vote-getters will head to a run-off in November.

Several candidates are running for the District 4 City Council seat in the primary, including recently ousted former City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas. She's running for the seat she just vacated less than a month ago, days before pleading guilty to felony fraud charges.

While the race remains too close to call, if she is one of the top two vote-getters in the primary, she will move ahead to the November General Election and it could present challenges. According to California State Election Code, a name can’t be removed from the general election ballot if that person was nominated in the primary. But Chula Vista rules say no one can sit on the City Council if they are convicted of a felony. However, Cardenas has an opportunity to knock her felonies down to misdemeanors later this year, before the General Election.

The map below shows which areas voted for Cardenas and who holds the lead in other precincts:

How many voters participated in this election county-wide?

More than 1.9 million ballots were mailed out to registered voters and the Registrar of Voters, which tracks election result data for San Diego County, estimates about 700,000 ballots were cast before the polls closed on March 5, 2024. That would be around 36% voter turnout when all the results are tallied, which could make participation for the 2024 Primary the second-highest for San Diego.

There are more than 800,000 registered Democrats in San Diego County and more than 528,800 registered Republicans. The breakdown of voter turnout by party is not yet clear.