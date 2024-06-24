Man's body dumped in Serra Mesa alley: San Diego police

Police don't have a cause of death yet for a man they found in an alley in San Diego's Serra Mesa neighborhood on Saturday, nor have they identified the victim, officials said on Sunday night.

San Diego police were called out about 2:45 p.m. to the 2800 block of Greyling Drive by a neighbor who made the shocking discovery.

When officers arrived in the alley, they located the man, who was obviously dead.

"Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the death of the male and in an abundance of caution, police homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate," SDPD said in a news release issued on Sunday.

While it's still early in their investigation, SDPD detectives said it appears the man, who was in his 30s or 40s, died elsewhere and his body was brought to the alley and left there. Investigators are searching for security-camera footage and witnesses to the incident.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call the San Diego police homicide unit at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.