MANÁ scheduled to perform in San Diego this fall; Tickets now on sale

By Karla Rendon

Mexican rock stars MANÁ are heading to San Diego this fall.

As part of their “Mexico Lindo y Querido” tour, the Guadalajara-based band will make a stop in America’s Finest City on Wednesday, Nov. 22. They’re scheduled to perform at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University.

Famous for hits that include “Oye Mi Amor,” “Mariposa Traicionera” and “Clavado en Un Bar,” the group was established in 1981. Their popularity reached U.S.-based audiences and the band has been the recipient of four Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards.

The group will head to Los Angeles days after performing locally. They’ll play at the Kia Forum on Nov. 23 and 25.

Tickets for MANÁ’s shows are on sale now. Click here to purchase.

