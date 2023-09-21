Man who sex trafficked 14-year-old girl to San Diego gets 9 years in prison

A man who trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex in San Diego was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the investigation into 28-year-old Pasadena resident Daylan Lamont Camp began after a tip about commercial sex advertisements featuring the 14-year-old victim, who had been reported as a runaway by officials in Los Angeles County.

One of those ads offered commercial sex in San Diego, according to prosecutors, and an undercover operation held in late 2020 led police to a hotel, where the girl was found along with an adult woman.

A search of her cell phone turned up conversations between the girl and Camp, in which they discussed her engaging in commercial sex work, prosecutors said.

Camp pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of children.

In his plea, "Camp admitted that he and the adult female agreed to obtain and maintain the minor, who they knew was under 18 years of age, for the minor to engage in commercial sex acts," prosecutors said in a news release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Camp arranged for the girl to travel from the L.A. area to San Diego on a bus. Once in San Diego, she "engaged in commercial sex acts and provide[d] the proceeds of these acts to the defendant," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.