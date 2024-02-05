Man who drowned in SoFi Stadium Lake identified as Chula Vista resident

The 19-year-old man who drowned in a lake outside SoFi Stadium during a concert at the venue was identified Monday by authorities.

The body of Mirai Ashley Shepard, of Chula Vista, was recovered at about 11 p.m. Friday. Responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Sheperd was seen entering the artificial lake at about 9 :30 p.m. during a performance by musician and DJ Illenium at the Inglewood stadium, home to the Rams and Chargers. The man went underwater and did not resurface, leading to a search by police, the sheriff's department and county lifeguards.

The coroner's case report listed the cause of death as drowning.

In July 2022, divers recovered a man's body from the lake. Security camera video showed that individual jumping into the water, but never resurface.

The mixed-use development on the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack has more than 20 acres of public parks and open space. The lake is part of the SoFi Stadium recycled water project. There are 27 recycled water connections at the stadium site, including the two decorative lakes that serve as irrigation reservoirs for the surrounding park.

The lakes have a depth of about 15 feet.

Anyone with information about the drowning was asked to call Inglewood police at 888-412-7463.