Man Trying to Make Drug Trade Shot Repeatedly: SDPD

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle waiting to make a drug transaction in the Azalea/Hollywood Park neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Saturday.

The victim told police that at 6:49 p.m. Friday he drove to the 2300 block of Sumac Drive to meet with someone to sell them drugs, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

A man in his 20s walked up to the victim sitting in his car and during the drug deal the suspect tried to steal the items the victim was selling, the officer said.

"The victim tried to retain the items and that was when the suspect shot the victim multiple times," Heims said. "The suspect fled in an unknown direction while the victim drove away to a gas station to call the police."

The victim was shot in the left calf and right thigh, Heims said. He was taken to the hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Midcity Division detectives were investigating.