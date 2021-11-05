San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Man Trapped in Car Following Encinitas Crash Dies

By City News Service

A man died after he became trapped in his vehicle in a two-car crash in Encinitas, authorities said Friday.

The vehicles crashed for unknown reasons around 7 p.m. Thursday near the 900 block on Encinitas Boulevard, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, the man was trapped inside a 2007 Toyota Corrolla. Paramedics with the Encinitas Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on scene, SDSO said.

There were no other injuries, authorities said.

No other information was released, including the details of the collision.

The sheriff's department is investigating the cause of the accident. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

