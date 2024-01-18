Mission Valley

Man suspected of torching Mission Valley ‘ghost bike' memorial arrested

Alvaro Jovani Lopez allegedly set fire to the display alongside Camino Del Rio South on the evening of Jan. 5, destroying it, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By City News Service

The charred remains of the "ghost bike" memorial in Mission Valley.
A man already behind bars for an alleged parole violation was re-arrested Thursday on suspicion of torching a Mission Valley memorial for a bicyclist killed in a 2021 traffic accident.

Alvaro Jovani Lopez, 32, allegedly set fire to the display -- consisting of a bicycle and a banner -- alongside Camino Del Rio South on the evening of Jan. 5, destroying it, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities did not disclose what led investigators to identify Lopez, who was jailed last Thursday, as the alleged arsonist and did not release a suspected motive in the case.

Lopez was being held on $75,000 bail at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The family of a man killed in a wrong-way crash is raising money to fix his vandalized memorial. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

