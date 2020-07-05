carjacking

Man Shoves Woman, Steals Her Car in Fairmount Village

Police said the vehicle's license plate is 6TQG479

By City News Service

police siren
Getty Images

A man accosted a woman in the Fairmount Village neighborhood early Sunday and took off with her 2003 Toyota Celica, police said.

He intercepted the 30-something woman in the 3800 block of 47th Street at 3:35 a.m., as she was heading to her car.

"The suspect pushed her to the ground and demanded her car keys," said San Diego Police Department officer Tony Martinez. "The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the victim's vehicle."

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: SD on State's Watchlist, New Restrictions Expected Next Week

San Diego Humane Society 36 mins ago

Bald Eagle Rescued Over Fourth of July Weekend

Police said the vehicle's license plate is 6TQG479. The car has a rear spoiler, Martinez said

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing all dark clothing with a black face mask, police said.

Robbery detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

carjackingInvestigationfairmount village
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us