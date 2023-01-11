Man Shot to Death While Walking in Encanto Area of San Diego

A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police officers arrived at 6200 Akins Street after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Once they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Police say it appears that the man was walking along the north sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to him and one of the occupants shot at the victim before speeding off, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The man has been identified but his name is not being released at this time pending family notifications. He is described as a 23-year-old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.