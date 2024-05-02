Man pleads not guilty to alleged Escondido DUI crash that killed teen

A man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed into another vehicle in Escondido, killing a 13-year-old boy who was riding in his car, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Alexander Tito Oroz, 20, is accused in last Saturday night's crash that killed Rodrigo Tapia Jr.

Oroz, who remains jailed without bail, faces up to 12 years and eight months in state prison if convicted of all counts.

Police said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and Country Club Lane.

While officials did not disclose the relationship between Oroz and the boy, family members told local news outlets that Oroz was the boyfriend of the teen's sister. The boy's sister was also riding in Oroz's car and sustained injuries in the crash, according to family members.

A GoFundMe page created to raise funds for Rodrigo's funeral expenses said he attended Quantum Academy in Escondido and described him as "a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend & loved by so many."

A statement posted Monday to Quantum Academy's website reads, "We are devastated by the tragic death of Rodrigo, a beloved member of our Quantum Academy community. Everybody knew Rodrigo. He was a great friend and always stepped up as a leader. He was a really good athlete, and he loved sports, especially baseball. Our district's crisis intervention team was on campus today providing support, and counselors were available to meet with students, staff members, and parents individually and in groups. Our classroom teachers also made time to discuss this loss during their morning circles with students. Quantum is a close-knit school, and we are all grieving right now."