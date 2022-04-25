Man Killed in Crash With Trash Truck Near Linda Vista

A 24-year-old man was killed Monday morning when he crashed into a trash truck on State Route 163 in Linda Vista, impacting the morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man driving a Ford Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed on SR-163 north near Genesee Avenue. In that area, the car crashed into a trash truck that was traveling in the right lane of the highway at what CHP described as a slower speed.

Authorities said the crash caused heavy damage to the Ford and its driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. CHP did not release the name of the man who died. It is unclear if the driver of the trash truck was injured.

While investigators and first-responders tended to the scene, the right two lanes of SR-163 were closed for a few hours. They have since been reopened.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but the possibility is being investigated. CHP said a toxicology report of the deceased is pending from the Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.