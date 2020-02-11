NATIONAL CITY

Man Killed in Crash Off SR-54 in National City

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7 San Diego

A driver was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently drifting down an embankment and rolling several times off State Route 54 in National City, officials confirmed.

The deadly crash was reported just before 6:45 a.m. along eastbound SR-54 just west of National City Boulevard. The wreckage of a blue car could be seen butted up against a chain-link fence near a business.

It is unclear how long the wreck had been there.

Officials found the driver dead behind the wheel.

The crash is under investigation. The driver’s name has not yet been released by officials.

