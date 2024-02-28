Man intentionally run over after fight in East Village: San Diego police

A driver intentionally ran over and injured a 30-year-old man on a sidewalk in the East Village neighborhood, according to San Diego Police.

The victim left a party Tuesday night in the 600 block of 16th Street and went to an Ace parking lot, where he got into an argument with a man, officials said. The victim left the parking lot and walked southbound toward a gas station.

"The suspect got into a burgundy or red Dodge Durango and pulled out of the parking lot,'' Officer John Buttle said. "The suspect drove down the sidewalk and ran over the victim. The suspect fled, got on the eastbound I-94 and was last seen going southbound on I-15.''

The victim was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed and facial injuries. His injuries were not considered to be life

threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.