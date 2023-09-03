Man seriously injured in hang gliding crash on Black Mountain near Rancho Peñasquitos

A man was injured Sunday in a hang glider crash on the north side of Black Mountain in eastern San Diego County.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. at the open space park at 12115 Black Mountain Road, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The patient was described as a man in his 20s and the injuries were described as serious, according to the SDFD.

The department's Copter 2 located the patient and took him to a hospital for treatment.

