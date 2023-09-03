San Diego County

Man seriously injured in hang gliding crash on Black Mountain near Rancho Peñasquitos

By City News Service

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

 A man was injured Sunday in a hang glider crash on the north side of Black Mountain in eastern San Diego County.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. at the open space park at 12115 Black Mountain Road, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The patient was described as a man in his 20s and the injuries were described as serious, according to the SDFD.

The department's Copter 2 located the patient and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us