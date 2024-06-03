Escondido

1 stabbed to death in Escondido, police say

By Danielle Smith

A homicide investigation is underway in Escondido after a person was stabbed to death on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wanek Road.

The victim was being taken to a local hospital and later died, according to the Escondido Police Department.

At this time, police could not confirm any details about the victim or suspect. It is still unclear what led up to the stabbing, police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

