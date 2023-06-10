hit and run

Man injured after being hit by driver in University Heights

The crash left the 65-year-old man in the hospital with major head injuries, police said

By NBC 7 Staff

A hit-and-run crash in University Heights on Saturday night left a 65-year-old man in the hospital with severe head injuries, officials said.

The man was walking on Park Boulevard near El Cajon Boulevard just after 8:40 p.m. when the car struck him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, the victim remains in the hospital, and the suspect remains at large.

The suspect was seen in a dark gray Honda Civic sedan, police said.

If you have any information on the suspect, call San Diego police.

Check back for details on this developing story.

