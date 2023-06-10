Man injured after being hit by driver in University Heights

A hit-and-run crash in University Heights on Saturday night left a 65-year-old man in the hospital with severe head injuries, officials said.

The man was walking on Park Boulevard near El Cajon Boulevard just after 8:40 p.m. when the car struck him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, the victim remains in the hospital, and the suspect remains at large.

The suspect was seen in a dark gray Honda Civic sedan, police said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If you have any information on the suspect, call San Diego police.

Check back for details on this developing story.