Man in San Diego Wounded From Shots Fired Through His Front Door

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.