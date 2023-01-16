ENCANTO

Man in San Diego Wounded From Shots Fired Through His Front Door

By City News Service

Police Lights

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

ENCANTO
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us