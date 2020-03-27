Man Found Shot in Vista Parking Lot, Homicide Investigation Underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Vista after a man was found shot in a parking lot Thursday night.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a security guard was on patrol shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 South Santa Fe Avenue when a man was seen lying in a parking lot. After checking on the man, the security guard determined he had been shot and was not breathing, prompting them to call 911.

At the scene, paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man but he died succumbed to his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the death. During the initial response, deputies interviewed several potential witnesses. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will notify the victim’s family and perform an autopsy on the body.

The investigation is ongoing. Details on what led up to the homicide were not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the violence is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.