Man Fatally Shot in El Cajon, Suspect at Large

A man was fatally shot and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said Saturday.

El Cajon police responded to a parking lot on 441 Dominguez after reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said El Cajon police Lt. Will Guerin.

There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Guerin said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police were told that a man and the victim were in a verbal fight in the parking lot when the suspect got a handgun out and shot the victim once and fled the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie and light grey sweatpants. It is unknown if the incident is gang or drug-related.

The victim appears to be in his late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the El Cajon police tipline at 619-441-5530