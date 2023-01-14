Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters

A lone motorist drove their car off the road and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.

The crash occurred at 1219 Coast Blvd., which is near La Jolla Cove and Prospect Street, popular tourist destinations in La Jolla.

Coast Boulevard between Prospect Place and Prospect Street will be closed for two hours, SDPD tweeted around 7 p.m.

Due to a cliff rescue after a vehicle collision, Coast Blvd between Prospect Place and Prospect St will be closed for the next two hours.



The driver only had minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Amazing work by @SDFD on this very dangerous call! pic.twitter.com/eg9awhLA6z — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 15, 2023

At the time of the crash, a storm brought heavy rains and strong winds to San Diego, especially along the coastline.

Happening now - vehicle off the road onto rocks on the beach at 1200 Coast Blv. Driver trapped. Solo occupant. Firefighters & lifeguards working to rescue the victim. #coastcrash pic.twitter.com/rV6a6fGS40 — SDFD (@SDFD) January 15, 2023

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, SDPD and lifeguards all responded to the incident.

