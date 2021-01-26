Deputies Find Man Who Disappeared While Riding Motorcycle With Group in Borrego Springs

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has found a man who disappeared over the weekend when he was separated from his group while riding motorcycles in Borrego Springs.

The SDSO launched a search for James “Jimmy” Rawlins III, 55, who had been riding an “endure-style motorcycle” with a group Sunday morning, off-roading in the area of state Route 78 and Yaqui Pass. The rural area is south of Borrego Springs, west of Ocotillo Wells, and about 14 miles south of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Visitor Center.

At around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Rawlins was separated from his group.

The SDSO said Rawlins was riding a red and white 2015 Beta 500RS enduro-style motorcycle. The department released a photo similar to Rawlins’ bike Monday, along with a missing person bulletin.

Just after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the SDSO shared that Rawlins had been found.

Officials said Rawlins was "receiving medical treatment" and deputies were working on getting him home. No further details about what happened to Rawlins were immediately released.

The SDSO said credited volunteers from Search & Rescue and Off-Road Enforcement Team for finding the missing man.