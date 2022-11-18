Man Dies in Apartment Fire in San Diego's Cortez Hill

A man died in an apartment fire in the Cortez Hill neighborhood near Downtown San Diego early Friday morning, police said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the apartment fire on 4th Avenue in the neighborhood near Balboa Park's southwest end at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. Five fire engines and two fire trucks with more than three dozen firefighters responded to the scene, according to SDFD.

San Diego police confirmed one man died in the fire. The nature of his death was not disclosed and his identity was not released pending family notification.

No other details were available about the firefight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.