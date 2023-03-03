Courts and Crime

Man Charged by SD Prosecutors With Taking Over $5M in COVID-19 Relief Fraud

By City News Service

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A man who allegedly worked with over 200 co-conspirators to take millions in ill-gotten unemployment benefits intended to assist Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic was charged by San Diego federal prosecutors Thursday.

Constantin Sandu, 33, of Romania, is accused of stealing more than $5.2 million in California Unemployment Insurance benefits with the help of 214 unnamed Romanian co-conspirators located in both California and Romania.

San Diego News

San Diego 24 hours ago

Frosty Friday Morning for San Diego County Inland Valleys

San Diego 7 hours ago

One Street Vendor Pistol Whipped, Another Robbed at Knifepoint on Back-to-Back Nights in San Diego County

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Sandu and others falsified documents and filed fake claims with the state's Economic Development Department between the fall of 2020 and last summer.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman alleged Sandu "presided over a vast network of international swindlers to exploit a program meant to help struggling California workers survive the pandemic."

Sandu, who is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was arrested Wednesday by FBI agents at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Courts and CrimeCaliforniapandemicarrestfraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us