Chilly Start to Thursday With Frost, Freeze Advisories in San Diego County

Cold temperatures have settled over San Diego County, making for a frosty start to Thursday in some areas.

A frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for coastal communities, where temperatures will be below normal – even as low as 32 degrees in some areas. The advisory will be in effect through 8 a.m.

“With temperatures right around freezing, bring the pets inside,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “Make sure you don’t leave any plants outside if you don’t want any damage or cover them.”

While the coast faces frost, the region’s inland valleys will be under a freeze warning through 8 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures could be as low as 28 degrees, making for dangerous conditions for crops or any sensitive vegetation.

Although chilly, conditions will be clear now that the winter storm that delivered rain and snow to the county on Wednesday has moved east. As a result of icy road conditions made by the storm, the following school districts will be closed Thursday:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

“The nice weather sticks around through the end of the week, but we do still have cold weather in the forecast,” Parveen said.