Man Breaks Into Fallbrook Gun Store, Prompts Hours-Long Standoff With Deputies: San Diego Sheriff's

A 29-year-old man is accused of attempting to burglarize a gun store in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook, which led to a standoff with deputies and, eventually, his arrest.

Deputies were called about a break-in at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and using the store owner's video surveillance they learned a suspect had broken into the store and taken firearms and ammunition from display cases, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

Part of Main Street was shut down as deputies surrounded the building and a SWAT Team was called in. The standoff lasted hours until, at about 11:30 p.m., the suspect came out of the building and attempted to run, Hernandez said.

A Sheriff's K-9 was deployed, and the suspect, later identified as Guillermo Macias, 29, was detained, Hernandez said.

Macias was found with six loaded firearms stolen from the business, Hernandez said.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment. Hernandez said he would be booked into the Vista Detention Facility once he is released and faces charges of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.