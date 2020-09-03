Los Angeles

Man Arrested Suspected of Attempted Kidnapping in LA, Escondido

Elijah Lopez, 24, was wanted on suspicion of following and forcibly grabbing a 6-year-old girl who was walking with her blind father in Huntington Park on Tuesday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

San-Diego-Sheriff-generic-d

A man was arrested after suspicion of trying to kidnap young girls in Los Angeles and Escondido, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Elijah Lopez, 24, was wanted on suspicion of following and forcibly grabbing a 6-year-old girl who was walking with her blind father in Huntington Park on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a wanted flyer that reached the Valley Center Sheriff's Substation, SDSO said.

On Wednesday, SDSO Deputy Brian Umali was driving back to the Valley Center station after responding to a service call when he saw a man standing at the intersection of Highway 78 and Broadway. The man matched the description in the wanted flyer and he was wearing the same clothing LAPD described, SDSO said.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego State University 4 hours ago

Neighbors Say SDSU Isn't Doing Enough To Curb COVID-19 Spread On and Off Campus

While arresting the man, an observer flagged the deputy claiming he had been following a juvenile. The victim had run to a nearby grocery store for help, SDSO said.

Lopez is booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Jail. LAPD and Escondido Police are continuing their investigations.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesEscondidoSan Diego Sheriff’s Department
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us