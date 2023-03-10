Man Arrested in El Cajon After Crashing Alleged Stolen Car Into Structure

An investigation is underway in El Cajon following a crash that allegedly involved a stolen vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and resulted in a vehicle crashing into a structure. Video from the scene showed a truck with extensive damage to its front.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was arrested near Greenfield Drive and Arlington Place. There, residents in the area spotted the man and alerted authorities.

Eros Navarro, who lives near the area, recalled the sirens heard approaching his neighborhood at the time of the incident.

“My mother-in-law came in saying, ‘I hear some noise,’ and I’m hearing cop cars coming in back and forth, back and forth, and the helicopter is not moving around,” Navarro said. “And so she goes to the window and checks it out because the neighbor’s dog is going crazy as well, and she says she sees a guy hopping over a fence and crouch down, putting his hoodie on.”

The man was arrested in the residential area shortly after. According to sheriff’s deputies, the man was hospitalized but they did not disclose his condition.

Authorities have not detailed what charges he may face.