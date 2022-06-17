Man, 88, Killed After Catching Burglar in Rolando Veterinary Clinic: San Diego Police

A 37-year-old man was expected to face a murder charge Friday for allegedly killing an 88-year-old man who caught him burglarizing a Rolando-area veterinary clinic, authorities reported.

San Diego police believe the 88-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, likely interrupted a burglary-in-progress at the veterinary clinic in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man and suspect, identified as 37-year-old San Diego resident Patrick O’Brien, got into some sort of confrontation that left the victim with head and other injuries, police said.

When police arrived, a "concerned citizen" had detained the suspect behind the animal-care center, according to police. Police located the injured man inside and medics transported him to a nearby hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police arrested O'Brien and booked him into custody on one count of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail, with arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon.