Man, 71, shot to death in Vista ID'd

A 71-year-old man who was shot to death in Vista has been identified, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. Friday to a report of a person down near state Route 78 and the Sycamore Avenue exit, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim, Bryan Robert Hugo, of Vista, was pronounced deceased shortly before 9 p.m.," the department reported.

Around the time of the call, the California Highway Patrol saw a vehicle that possibly was involved in the shooting. The suspect and driver, Joseph Freddy Cedillo, 19, and passenger Jamal Alexander Solis, 18, fled the scene headed east on SR 78, which resulted in a pursuit ending in San Marcos, authorities said.

Cedillo and Solis were both interviewed by detectives. Cedillo was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, and Solis was arrested and booked on suspicion of being an accessory after-the- fact.

"The circumstances and motivation of the shooting are still under investigation. There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the community that we are aware of," the sheriff's department said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.