Man, 20s, Dies of Heat Exhaustion on El Capitan Trail in Lakeside

A man among a group of hikers on the El Capitan Trail in Lakeside died Sunday evening following symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Fire agencies from Barona, Lakeside, Santee and Cal Fire responded to a medical emergency call in the 13000 block of Blue Sky Ranch Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The deceased, a man in his 20s, told the hikers he was hot, tired and thirsty before he collapsed on the trail.

Firefighters initially ordered a rescue helicopter but canceled it when the deceased was discovered in "CPR status, pulse-less and not breathing" according to the Lakeside Fire Department. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:10 p.m.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.