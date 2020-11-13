Mama's Kitchen Kicks Off Annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser

The time for gratitude, reflection and just a little bit of gluttony is upon us with Thanksgiving just around the corner, and while families are scouring grocery stores to check ingredients for a grand meal off their list, one local non-profit organization is gearing up for a huge fundraiser.

Mama's Kitchen, which is dedicated to providing nutritious food to those in need, has kicked off its annual Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale and while it may sound as easy as pie, there's so much more to this fundraiser than just making the sweet treat.

The non-profit currently home-delivers more than 12,000 meals a week throughout San Diego County. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for these services has gone up 65% so help from the community is especially needed right now.

One easy (and delicious) way to help the cause is to purchase a pie for your Thanksgiving meal.

During the pie fundraiser, businesses and bakers make the pies and then they’re donated to Mama’s Kitchen to be sold to the public.

We’re not talking just a few pies -- they bake 3,000 traditional Thanksgiving pies to help Mama’s Kitchen reach its goal of raising $125,000 dollars to fund 50,000 meals.

Each pie sold allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare and deliver 12 nutritious meals to our neighbors battling critical illnesses.

“The populations that we serve are folks that are vulnerable to illness and complications should they be exposed to COVID-19 because they have coexisting conditions that put them at that risk," said Alberto Cortés, CEO of Mama’s Kitchen. "So our services are more relevant than ever in that sense as well."

Mama’s Kitchen has been a staple in the community for the past 30 years and it’s no stranger to providing assistance during a health crisis.

The organization is San Diego’s only free, countywide, home-delivered meal program for those with HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Its pie sales will continue through Nov. 21. Flavors include apple, pumpkin, pecan and Dutch apple for $30 each.

There will be several locations throughout San Diego County for pick up that will meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

To order a pie, click here or contact Mama's Kitchen at (619) 233-6262.

