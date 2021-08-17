Majority of Cajon Valley Students Ready to Return to In-Person Learning

Thousands of East County students are heading back to class Tuesday for the start of the new school year and the number of children enrolled for in-person learning shows how many were excited for the occasion.

The Cajon Valley Union School District is ready to welcome back the majority of its 17,000 students, who mostly have signed up for in-person learning. All but about 100 students in the district will step foot on campus again while those select students will continue their courses with online learning, according to Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro.

For the students and staff’s return to school, the district will continue practicing the health and safety measure they were praised for during the previous school year.

Miyashiro said that although there have been students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, the district was able to isolate those cases and has not had any in-school transmission of the virus between students.

Things will look different from the previous school year, however. Students will notice the district has relaxed some protocols as school leaders follow guidance from state mandates and medical experts. Plexi-glass barriers that once divided desks have been removed and daily temperature checks will no longer be required.

All students and faculty will be required to wear a mask in indoor settings on campus, frequent and thorough handwashing is encouraged and so is frequent use of hand sanitizer.