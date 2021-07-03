Loyal SC Runs Unbeaten Streak to 8

San Diego Loyal SC is the hottest team in USL Championship (and not just for their extremely cool kits).

The Loyal ran their unbeaten streak to eight, although they'll be lamenting their late performance in Saturday night's 1-1 draw with Sacramento Republic FC at Torero Stadium.

The first half was scoreless and largely uneventful. The 2nd half was neither. In the 62nd minute Miguel Ibarra made a fabulous cross and Corey Hertzog threw his body at the net, connecting on a diving header for the only goal of the match.

For a while it looked like they'd win their 5th straight but with 50 seconds to play in stoppage time Mitchell Taintor leapt over a Loyal defender and stuck a header into the corner of the net for the equalizer.

The Loyal get a little break after a hectic few weeks. Next Saturday they play a friendly against Tijuana Xolos of Liga MX, then get back to USL Championship play on Wednesday, July 14, at home against Orange County.