Loyal SC Gets 1st Home Win, Stays in 1st Place

Watching San Diego Loyal SC hosting Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night it took a second to realize something was a little bit off. The Stone Brewing logo across the front of the kit was the same color and font ... it was just upside down.

The idea was to "leave no Stone unturned." They might want to keep those unis around for a while.

In their third try, Loyal SC got their first win at Torero Stadium with a ?? victory. Tumi Moshobane had a heck of a match. In the 9th minute his header was saved, hit off the crossbar, and bounced back to the middle of the box. He never gave up on it, ripping a shot home for a 1-0 Loyal lead, the first time they'd led at home all year.

Vegas tied it in stoppage time but in the 65th minute, Moshobane spread the love. He sent a cross to Irvin Parra for the diving header that turned into the game-winning goal. Last year Parra was the leading goal scorer for Vegas. This year he's tied for the leading goal scorer against Vegas.

The win, along with Phoenix losing to Orange County 1-0 puts San Diego alone in first place in Group B in its inaugural USL Championship season. Their next match is on Wednesday on the road against LA Galaxy II. The Loyal are 2-0 away from home and get a chance to avenge their only loss of the year.