Looking for a Job? 2K+ Jobs Open at Virtual Job Fair Thursday

The National City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday that’ll showcase more than 2,000 job openings across a range of industries – from healthcare to security.

The 11th annual Career Pathways to Success Job Fair starts at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Registration is required, and that can be done here.

The event is hosted by the National City Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with San Diego Career Centers, Southwestern College, MAAC and the Employment Development Department and organizers said employers and recruiters will use the virtual platform to share details on open positions and connect with job seekers.

The chamber said the open positions span industries from healthcare and business management to construction, food services, security and manufacturing.

Some employers who will join the job fair include Sharp Healthcare, SeaWorld, UC San Diego, San Ysidro Health and FBI San Diego. A full list of employers participating in Thursday’s event can be found here.

According to the National City Chamber of Commerce, the longtime job fair is an important tool for helping to drop the unemployment rate in San Diego’s South Bay.

Although the event is virtual, organizers said job seekers should dress professionally and come with an updated resume.