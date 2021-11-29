Local virologist: Omicron variant is largely unknown, but U.S. in much better place to handle

Dr. Davey Smith, a virologist and head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at UC San Diego told NBC7 it’s just too early to tell what kind of impact the new variant Omicron will have on the world.

“Early reports say that people who now have this variant omicron have less symptoms than people who had delta or even alpha before,” said Smith. “Right now, I think we just say its serious and we keep looking at it.”

The Omicron variant, named after a letter in the Greek alphabet, is the new dominant variant in South Africa and scientists are now hunting for it around the world.

“That set off a lot of alarms. Why does this virus have so many different mutations than this other one? Why is it all this particular protein of the virus? And how come we are now seeing it in more than just one or two people?”

Omicron has many more mutations in its spike protein than the Delta variant. In other words, the virus has more ways to get into human cells. It evolves to evade an immune system response.

“It’s remodeling the kitchen. It’s remodeling the living room and those little remodelings, so it learns how to live better at its new home, are mutations,” said Davey.

Dr. Smith believes it’s possible that what’s called “selection bias” is causing those early reports of milder symptoms. The variant might not have reached the most vulnerable people yet.

“The people who are getting infected first are the younger group and perhaps the vaccinated. And they are going to have lower symptoms anyway. But they’re the ones that are most likely to spread it,” said Davey. “Once it starts hitting the more higher risk populations where people we’ve known have had problems of covid in the past that’s where we might see the worsening of symptoms.”

While there have not been any reports so far, Omicron is likely already here.

“People get on planes, without knowing it and get off planes in other communities, especially in heavy travel times. The Monday after Thanksgiving. So it’s coming if it’s not already here,” said Davey.

But now with vaccines and treatments, he has a more optimistic outlook.

“I do feel a lot better about these holidays than I felt about last year’s holidays.”

Scientists will continue to survey infections. In other words, testing and sequencing infections to track the spread and detect any other variants.

The only way Dr. Smith said to stop the spread is to get vaccines to people everywhere.

The fewer pathways, the fewer variants.