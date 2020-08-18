Local Leaders to Rally in Support of USPS Amid Heightened Concerns Over Future

Amid heightened concerns over the future of the United States Postal Service, San Diego County leaders will rally in support of the service on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Postal Service has become a hot topic as Democrats and Republicans sparred over a broad pandemic relief package that could have provided funds for USPS. It further became a topic of debate as more Americans consider casting their ballots for the November election by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, to which President Donald Trump baselessly criticized as an invitation to fraudulent voting.

“After explicitly opposing additional funding for the Postal Service to make it harder to expand voting by mail, President Trump has effectively attacked Americans’ constitutional right to vote,” a press release for the rally stated.

Congressmembers Scott Peters, Susan Davis, Juan Vargas and Mike Levin will be joined by Assemblymember Todd Gloria, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Ricardo Guzman of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 70 will be in attendance for the rally.

The USPS Day of Action will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Midway Post Office’s parking lot.