Local Leaders Mourn Death of John Lewis, Celebrate His Legacy

Local leaders in San Diego County have publicly mourned and extended their condolences to the family of John Lewis following the heroic civil rights leader’s death.
Lewis passed away on Friday at the age of 80; he was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists that included Rev. Martin Luther King Jr and had a long career in Congress. He announced late last year that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Elected leaders nationwide and locally looked back at Lewis’ legacy as they mourned his passing. This is what some San Diego County leaders said of the hero’s death: