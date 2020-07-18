Local Leaders Mourn Death of John Lewis, Celebrate His Legacy

Local leaders in San Diego County have publicly mourned and extended their condolences to the family of John Lewis following the heroic civil rights leader’s death.

Lewis passed away on Friday at the age of 80; he was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists that included Rev. Martin Luther King Jr and had a long career in Congress. He announced late last year that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Elected leaders nationwide and locally looked back at Lewis’ legacy as they mourned his passing. This is what some San Diego County leaders said of the hero’s death:

John Lewis was no stranger to San Diego. You could often spot him at Comic-Con, and he was here last year to see the USNS John Lewis, a naval ship named in his honor. He dedicated his life to civil rights, from marching with MLK to serving in Congress. America has lost a legend. pic.twitter.com/lLfc4XoZje — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) July 18, 2020

What a loss to all who felt his courage and greatness as he urged us to make “good trouble.” I am both profoundly saddened and grateful to have spent work days and pilgrimages with him as he led us through the fight for civil rights for all. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/EGhh2jj1W8 — Rep. Susan Davis (@RepSusanDavis) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a warrior, a fighter, and a true American hero. That I got to befriend and work with John – a figure I’ve looked up to my entire adult life – is an honor and privilege that I will cherish forever. His legacy will live on through our continued fight for justice. — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) July 18, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the loss of a great friend, true leader and inspiration to many of us. John Lewis will remain in history as a civil rights icon and American hero. It was such an honor to serve with you. Rest in power my friend. https://t.co/N6r4seOIUE — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a genuine American hero, civil rights icon and moral leader of who commanded widespread respect.



He will surely be missed. Thank you, friend, for paving the way through #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/uIzvk8vHHV — Asm. Shirley Weber (@AsmShirleyWeber) July 18, 2020

He spent a lifetime getting into good trouble and the world is better because of it.



Forever grateful for this icon who never stopped fighting for what’s right.



Rest in power John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/J3nDKvZWFL — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a righteous force in our relentless fight for civil rights. He was an inspiration to all who believe true equality is a cause worthy of sacrifice. His legacy remains a beacon of hope for all who champion justice.



Today our nation grieves the loss of a true hero. pic.twitter.com/VXL3Lxy1f1 — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) July 18, 2020

We mourn the loss of Representative John Lewis. He is the type of leader everyone should aspire to be. #RIPJohnLewis https://t.co/5HLZANnWmR — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) July 18, 2020

Rest in power, Rep Lewis. ✊🏽 Thank you for all you inspired. #goodtrouble https://t.co/S8TX4uTR2Y — WEAR A MASK | Chris Ward (@ChrisWardD3) July 18, 2020

A very sad day for America to lose such an iconic figure in our history. His brave work to advance the cause of civil rights gave hope to millions and his legacy will not soon be matched. #RIPJohnLewis https://t.co/ZbDfiN3Zih — Mark Kersey (@markkersey) July 18, 2020

Thank you for your incredible leadership, rest in power! https://t.co/TEfXJixp2f — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) July 18, 2020