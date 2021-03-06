San Diego

Local High School Student Launches Successful Online Business Selling Her Art

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local high school artist is using her free time during the pandemic to make a little money. She is also donating some of her goods to homeless youth. 

Nicole Ma is a junior at Canyon Crest Academy. She is an artist and is passionate about her new business.  

During the pandemic, she started her online business and says she has already made $25,000 by selling items on Etsy and on her own website. 

Over Christmas, she donated pins to homeless youth.

"Your time can be used to do so many different things," Ma said. "And right now I don't even have enough time that I would want to run my business."

Ma is hoping that by sharing her story during this difficult time, she might inspire and encourage other students to find meaningful things to do during the pandemic. 

This article tagged under:

San Diegopandemicartisthigh school student
