Local Distillery Handing Out Bottles of Sanitizer This Weekend

A local distillery has pivoted its operations to give San Diegans sanitizer to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberty Call Distilling, a restaurant and distillery in Barrio Logan, has pivoted 100% of its operations during the COVID-19 outbreak to produce free sanitizer to the public as well as front-line workers, including first responders and health care centers, the distillery wrote on its Facebook event page.

The distribution will happen this weekend at their location in Barrio Logan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will give away a bottle of four ounces of sanitizer on a first-come, first-served basis. No purchase is necessary.

Social distancing will be practiced as each visitor receives their free bottle.

This is not the first week Liberty Call Distilling has distributed free bottles. They started distributing in March.

The distillery has paused their service of alcohol and food, but they do continue to sell their signature Constitution Bourbon. For more details, visit their webpage.