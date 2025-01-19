Little change to San Diego County gas prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ticked up one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.539.

The average price is 3.6 cents more than one week ago and 8.5 cents more than one month ago, but 7 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.896 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the fifth day in a row, increasing a half-cent to $3.12. It is 5.6 cents more than one week ago, 8.6 cents more than one month ago, and 2.6 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.896 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Domestic gasoline demand is low, so why are pump prices creeping higher? Look at the cost of oil," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Global oil prices have surged due to strong winter heating fuel demand and new U.S. sanctions against Russia's energy sector. Oil costs account for 56% of what you pay at the pump. So, more expensive oil leads to more expensive gas. But that said, there are still 26 states with averages below $3 a gallon for now."