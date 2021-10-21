LISTEN: What's Taking the Padres So Long to Really Start Their Managerial Search?

The Padres need a new skipper. They sure don't seem to be in a hurry to find one.

In the latest OnFriar Podcast, Derek and Todd discuss what's taking them so long and give reasons why they might be missing out on some good candidates for reasons they should have already learned from.

Plus, we discuss whether or not it's officially time to hit the panic button on MacKenzie Gore (his latest Arizona Fall League start was a disaster) and take a look at why the Friars have been struggling to develop young pitchers ... and explain why the Braves current run is making Padres General Manager A.J. Preller look like he really messed up this year.

