Lakeside Hate-Crime Case: Teen boy sentenced for stabbing 16-year-old girl

A teen boy who stabbed a teenage girl in Lakeside in what prosecutors argued was racially motivated attack last year was sentenced earlier this month to spend 480 days in custody in a youthful offender treatment program.

The boy, whose name is withheld due to his age, was charged, along with his 15-year-old girlfriend, for the April 16, 2022 stabbing.

A 16-year-old is at the center of a case that has outraged community leaders, who have been calling for justice, reports NBC 7's Rory Devine.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a group of youths angrily confronted the 16-year-old victim, who is Black, as well as members of the victim's family. The hostile teens shouted racial slurs at the girl and her relatives, as they were apparently upset about an assault that had occurred earlier in the day, sheriff's Lt. Shawn Wray said.

The boy, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, stabbed the victim twice in the back, according to prosecutors, who said his girlfriend wielded a drainage grate towards the victim's mother just before the stabbing.

A fifteen-year-old girl was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement, but the judge rules not guilty of attempted murder, reports NBC 7's Dana Griffin

Prosecutors sought to try the boy as an adult, but a judge rejected the prosecution's request to transfer him to adult court.

The boy later pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and a hate crime allegation and was sentenced last Friday to 480 days in the HOPE program, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

His girlfriend was tried in juvenile court last year and a judge found her guilty of assault and a hate crime allegation. She was sentenced to 120 days an in-custody Urban Camp program.

Two children who live in the apartment complex, one of whom witnessed a stabbing, took the stand Tuesday at a trial of a white teen accused of the attempted murder a 16-year-old Black girl.